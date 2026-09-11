F4 Indian Championship to Kick Off 2026 Indian Racing Festival in Coimbatore

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New Delhi: Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to enter a new season of competitive motorsport with the F4 Indian Championship flagging off its 2026 campaign at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on September 12-13.

The season will feature six rounds of F4 and four rounds of the Indian Racing League (IRL) across key racing destinations in India, culminating in a landmark street-racing debut at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit in December, according to a press release from IRF.

The FIA-certified F4 Indian Championship will travel through Coimbatore with the finale in Navi Mumbai, providing a platform for the next generation of single-seater drivers to compete at home while gaining valuable race experience and Super Licence points. The 2026 grid will feature drivers representing eight nationalities, competing across eight teams.

The Indian Racing League will join the action in October, with its four-round campaign beginning at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on October 24-25. The six teams competing in the 2026 Indian Racing League season are Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, owned by Kichcha Sudeep; Goa Aces JA Racing, owned by John Abraham; Kolkata Royal Tigers, led by Sourav Ganguly; Hyderabad Blackbirds, owned by Naga Chaitanya; Speed Demons Delhi, backed by Arjun Kapoor; and Chennai Turbo Riders, representing the city under the ownership of Accord Group.

The F4 Indian Championship will, meanwhile, showcase the next generation of single-seater drivers, with the grid featuring talent from India and across the world. The 2026 grid includes Aaron Mehta (Singapore), Swarnav Das (India), Sai Aditya (USA/India), Anay Doshi (Kenya), Bhuvan Bonu (India), Shravan Shanmugavel (United Kingdom), Krishay Gutte (India), Aryan Narola (USA/India), Mahlori Mabunda (South Africa), Enzo Rujugiro (South Africa), Luviwe Sambudla (South Africa), Ntiyiso Mabunda (South Africa), Mathias Alexander Forland (Norway) and Aris Kyriakou (Australia), representing eight nationalities.

The drivers will represent eight teams, with Kolkata Royal Tigers, Chennai Turbo Riders, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi, Goa Aces JA Racing, Godspeed Kochi, Ahmedabad Apex Racers and Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru set to feature on the F4 grid. F4 India provides young drivers with an important platform to transition from karting to single-seater racing while gaining valuable race experience and Super Licence points.

Commenting ahead of the new season, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), said, “Every season of the Indian Racing Festival is a step forward in our ambition to build a stronger and more visible motorsport ecosystem in India. With the F4 Indian Championship continuing to create a pathway for the next generation of drivers, the Indian Racing League bringing together some of the country’s finest and international talent, and the debut of the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit, we are taking the sport to new audiences and new destinations. The 2026 season is an important milestone for RPPL, and we look forward to delivering a season that raises the bar for Indian motorsport both on and off the track.”

Reflecting the aspirations of the young drivers on the grid, India’s Bhuvan Bonu said, “Indian F4 is the next step in my journey and an important milestone towards my goal of reaching F1. I’m looking forward to learning, competing and continuing to build from here.”

The 2026 season will also introduce the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit, which will host the season finale rounds of both championships. The move towards a street-racing format marks another step in RPPL’s vision of taking motorsport beyond traditional circuits and bringing the sport closer to fans across India’s cities.

With established racing venues, a new street circuit and a diverse mix of emerging and experienced talent, the 2026 season promises another competitive campaign for the Indian Racing Festival, with the F4 Indian Championship providing a platform for the next generation of drivers and the Indian Racing League bringing six franchises together in the battle for supremacy. The 2026 season will be supported by JK Tyre, Nayara Energy and Bisleri as sponsors, further strengthening the festival’s growing ecosystem.

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F4 Indian Championship – Driver Line-up

* Kolkata Royal Tigers: Aaron Mehta (Singapore), Swarnav Das (India)

* Chennai Turbo Riders: Sai Aditya (USA/India), Anay Doshi (Kenya)

* Hyderabad Blackbirds: Bhuvan Bonu (India), Shravan Shanmugavel (United Kingdom)

* Speed Demons Delhi: Krishay Gutte (India), Ntiyiso Mabunda (South Africa)

* Goa Aces JA Racing: Aryan Narola (USA/India), Luviwe Sambudla (South Africa)

* Godspeed Kochi: Mahlori Mabunda (South Africa)

* Ahmedabad Apex Racers: Mathias Alexander Forland (Norway)

* Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru: Enzo Rujugiro (South Africa), Aris Kyriakou (Australia).

(ANI)