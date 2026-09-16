F1 announces 2027 calendar with 24 Grands Prix, 10 Sprint events

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London: Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) have announced, following approval by the World Motor Sport Council, the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, featuring 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries and 10 Sprint events, a statement said.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 24-27 February before the Championship returns there for the first race, followed by Saudi Arabia.

The calendar then moves to Australia, Japan, and China, followed by the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix.

The European leg includes Formula 1’s return to Portugal in June, after Monaco, with Turkiye rejoining the calendar in October between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The closing phase of the season features races in Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Las Vegas, before the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Bringing together historic venues and major global destinations across five continents, the 2027 calendar reflects Formula 1’s continued growth as a global sport and entertainment platform while supporting its long-term sustainability goals through a more efficient geographical flow of events across the season.

Due to the continued success and strong demand for the format, the number of Sprint events has increased from six to ten for 2027, delivering even more competitive action across the season for fans, promoters, broadcasters, and partners. Since the Sprint was introduced in 2021, the data shows that total viewership of Sprint weekends is 12% higher than non-Sprint weekends, Sprint Qualifying is up to three times more popular with fans than Free Practice, 82% of attendees at Sprint weekends say it adds value to their ticket, and 75% of F1 fans believe Sprint events add greater value to a season’s calendar.

Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco, and Abu Dhabi will host Sprint events for the first time, with fans set to enjoy two thrilling qualifying sessions in Monaco as the drivers show their world-class skill and precision on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo. Sprint events will also return to Montréal, Silverstone, Monza, São Paulo, and Lusail, creating even more action-packed race weekends for audiences around the world.

2027 FIA Formula One World Championship Calendar

Pre-Season Testing

24–27 February — Bahrain, Sakhir

2027 F1 Calendar

12–14 March — Bahrain (Sprint), Sakhir

19–21 March — Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

2–4 April — Australia (Sprint), Melbourne

9–11 April — Japan (Sprint), Suzuka

16–18 April — China, Shanghai

30 April–2 May — USA, Miami

21–23 May — Canada (Sprint), Montréal

4–6 June — Monaco (Sprint), Monaco

18–20 June — Portugal, Portimao

2–4 July — Great Britain (Sprint), Silverstone

9–11 July — Austria, Spielberg

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23–25 July — Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

30 July–1 August — Hungary, Budapest

3–5 September — Italy (Sprint), Monza

10–12 September — Spain, Madrid

24–26 September — Azerbaijan, Baku

1–3 October — Turkiye, Istanbul*

8–10 October — Singapore, Singapore

22–24 October — USA, Austin

29–31 October — Mexico, Mexico City

5–7 November — Brazil (Sprint), Sao Paulo

18–20 November — USA, Las Vegas

3–5 December — Qatar (Sprint), Lusail

10–12 December — Abu Dhabi (Sprint), Yas Marina

*Subject to FIA circuit homologation

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the 2027 F1 calendar reflects the sport’s global growth, with 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Turkiye, and an expanded Sprint programme. He also thanked Formula One, promoters, sporting authorities, officials, volunteers and other stakeholders for helping strengthen the championship and enhance the experience for teams and fans.

“The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport. With twenty-four Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Turkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards,” he said

“I would like to thank Formula One Management, the promoters, the national sporting authorities, the FIA officials and volunteers and all our stakeholders for their collaboration and commitment. Together, we continue to strengthen the FIA Formula One World Championship and deliver an exceptional season for competitors and fans around the world,” he added.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the 2027 calendar will feature iconic circuits and cities, with Portugal and Turkiye returning and Sprint races expanding to 10 events. He highlighted F1’s global growth, competitive racing and strong support from teams, drivers, partners and host cities, while thanking fans, officials, marshals and volunteers for their continued contribution to the sport.

“The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1. We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Turkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special,” he said.

“Formula 1 continues to go from strength-to-strength, attracting new audiences around the globe. Week after week, the world’s greatest drivers will battle on some of the most challenging tracks in motorsport, supported by F1’s outstanding teams, world-class manufacturers, and global partners. Together, they create a spectacle unlike anything else in sport. As we continue this remarkable journey of growth, I want to thank our fans around the world as their passion drives everything we do,” he added.

“I want to thank the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and the FIA, our teams and drivers, promoters, partners, sponsors, and host cities for their continued commitment and support and we recognise the extraordinary dedication of the volunteers, marshals, and officials whose hard work makes every Grand Prix possible. We are incredibly excited to see this calendar come to life and to deliver another season packed with unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and world-class entertainment for our fans across the globe,” he concluded.

(Source: ANI)