Euro 2020: England beats Denmark in Semi-Final

England beat Denmark 2-1 after extra time in the semi-final of Euro 2020 to book a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley against Italy.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute with a direct free-kick goal. An own goal by Simon Kjaer in the 39th minute leveled the score at 1-1.

At the end of 90 minutes, the score was still locked at 1-1. Harry Kane scored from a penalty kick in the 14th minute of Extra Time.

Defeat ends Denmark’s fairytale run to the semi-finals, the furthest they have been at a tournament since winning Euro 92.

The Danes’ tournament began in nearly tragic circumstances when star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game against Finland.

However, England’s huge advantage in having six of their seven matches on home soil has paid off as they were the physically fresher side in the latter stages.

The teams will meet Sunday night at Wembley Stadium in London where England will be going for its first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on their home field. The Italians are unbeaten in 33 games.

It’s been 55 agonizing years for England through 26 World Cups and European Championship tournaments, seven of which they didn’t even qualify for.