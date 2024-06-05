Enjoy ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Free Streaming Tips for Your Devices

New Delhi: IPL may be over, but T20 fever continues! As cricket lovers gear up for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the line up of streaming platforms for the tournament, allowing fans catch every thrilling moment of the match.

How to tune in to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 live from India and beyond

Disney plus Hotstar secures rights to stream T20 World Cup 2024 Good news for fans. Matches will be available for free on mobile devices. Just download the Disney Plus Hotstar app from Play Store (Android) or App store (IOS) to catch the action. For laptop and Pc users, access the matches through the Disney Plus Hotstar website.

While free viewing on mobile is limited to 720p resolution, higher quality streams require subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar’s premium plans, starting at Rs 299.

Outside India, cricket lovers around the world can catch the excitement through various streaming apps

United States and Canada: WilloTV West Indies: ESPN Play Caribbean App.

England: SkyGo, NOW, Sky Sports App.

Australia: Prime Video.

New Zealand: Sky Sport New Zealand.

South Africa: Uganda, Namibia: SuperSport App.

UAE and MENA region: StarzPlay .

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV website, ICC TV App.

Pakistan: Maiko, Tamasha App.

Other Regions (80+ Regions) : ICC.tv

(Official T20 World Cup App)

Note: Streaming app availability may vary by region.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 underway, cricket fans worldwide are in for an electrifying spectacle, accessible through various streaming platforms. Whether you’re cheering from the stands or the comfort of your home, get ready for cricketing action like never before!