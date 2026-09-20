England takes number 1 spot, India drops to second in T20I rankings

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New Delhi: England has displaced India from the No 1 position in the latest official ICC men’s T20I team rankings.

The two teams have swapped places following England’s 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka, the third of which was played at Old Trafford. England chased down Sri Lanka’s target of 125 with 62 balls to spare.

Four-time world champions Australia who are currently ranked third have dropped one spot below New Zealand and South Africa to fourth and fifth respectively.

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6th-ranked Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan make up the rest of the top ten.

The latest update also see the end of India’s 24-month stretch as the top ranked men’s T20I team.