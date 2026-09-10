England pacer Gus Atkinson dropped for Pakistan Tests involved in bizarre County dismissal

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New Delhi: England speedster Gus Atkinson has not found favor for Pakistan Tests in the on-going series to come due to loss of form. The medium-pacer has only managed to claim one scalp in the present series and with very little contribution so far in bowling.

Robinson’s omission follows some sharp England displays of pace bowling, where Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer have been central figures at the third test match underway-Robinson just bringing up his 100th Test victim and Tongue claiming 4 wickets, seeing the Pakistanis all out for 133.

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Another incident that the pacer gained prominence for recently involves his County Championship cricket where he performed a rare dismissal making things weirder around his resurgence.