England beat Pakistan to win 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Melbourne: England won the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after beating Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Earlier they had won the trophy in 2010.

England opted to ball first after winning the toss. Left-arm pacer Sam Curran and leg-spinner Adil Rashid bowled brilliant spells as England’s bowlers put out a marvelous bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Shan Masood and Babar Azam scored 38 and 32 runs respectively while Sam Curran picked up 3/12 wickets for England and Adil Rashid took 2/22 wickets.

Chasing the target of 138 runs, England lost Alex Hales (1) early as Shaheen Afridi bowled him out when the team had scored just 7 runs. They lost the second wicket when the total score was 32 as Philip Salt (10) was caught by Iftikhar Ahmed in the ball of Haris Rauf.

Jos Buttler and Harry Brook were looking good but were out by scoring 26 and 20 runs respectively. Due to this, Pakistan had dominated the match till the 16th over but Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali played changed the game and made the win possible for their team. Ben Stokes scored 52 runs off 49 balls while Moeen Ali played 13 balls before getting out for 19 runs.

It was Ben Stokes who scored the winning run for England.

With this England became the first team to simultaneously hold both ODI and T20 World Cups.