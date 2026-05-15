“Gutted to be returning home…”: CSK all-rounder Overton speaks on missing remainder of IPL 2026

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Chennai: England all-rounder Jamie Overton spoke on his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being cut short due to injuries, thanking the franchise’s fans for all the support and expressing excitement for next season.

CSK’s campaign in the ongoing season, while it has been picking up steam and has placed CSK extremely close to the playoffs door, has hit a massive roadblock as one of the franchise’s biggest match-winners of the season will no longer be featuring in the tournament due to a thigh injury. CSK has roped in South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as his replacement.

Taking to Instagram, he posted, “Gutted to be heading home from @chennaiipl at the crunch stage of the tournament! Absolutely loved this year and backing the lads to get it done! Also, massive thanks to all the Super Kings fans for the messages and support. It’s been incredible, and I really appreciate the love! Can’t wait for next year already #yellove #csk.”Overton is CSK’s second-highest wicket-taker this season with 14 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 18.89.

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The right-arm pacer was the Player of the Match for taking 3/36 in CSK’s previous game, a five-wicket victory against Lucknow at Chepauk on May 11. He has also delivered some spirited performances with the bat down the order, scoring 143 runs in six innings at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 158.13, with a best score of 43*. Dian, a right-arm pace bowling all-rounder, has scored 681 runs in 36 matches and 33 innings at an average of 35.84 and a strike rate of over 140, with two fifties in T20s.

He has also taken 11 wickets at an average of 30.27, with a best score of 3/30. CSK is placed fifth in the points table with six wins and five losses and could go into the top four if they win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday.

(ANI)

Also Read:IPL 2026: LSG to play against CSK at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, know details