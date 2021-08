ENG vs IND: England win toss, elect to bowl against India in 2nd Test

London: England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Test against India at the Lord’s on Thursday.

Ishant Sharma replaces an injured Shardul Thakur in the lone change in the Indian playing eleven. For England, Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed and Mark Wood replace Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley and an injured Stuart Broad in the playing eleven.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and James Anderson,