Ellyse Perry nears historic 50-match milestone in Women’s T20 World Cup

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New Delhi: Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry closes in on a landmark appearance in the Women’s T20 World Cup as the world No. 1 side opens its campaign against South Africa in Manchester on June 13.

Veteran all-rounder Perry, who has featured in every Australian squad since the inaugural edition in 2009, is set to make history by becoming the first player to reach 50 appearances in the Women’s T20 World Cup, as per Olympics.com.

Perry has featured in 47 Women’s T20 World Cup matches so far and is just three appearances away from becoming the first player to reach 50 games in the tournament’s history.

Australia have named a largely settled squad for the expanded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, with all-round depth and experience underpinning their bid for a seventh title.

However, in a massive move, Australia left out pacer Darcie Brown from their squad for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England.

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Brown, who has 34 T20I wickets in 41 matches at an average of 25.20, has featured for the Aussies at the two most recent editions of the tournament, but selectors have opted for inexperienced left-armer Lucy Hamilton in her place.

The six-time champions have seasoned campaigners such as Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt in their ranks. Two promising youngsters, Phoebe Litchfield, who played in the previous edition two years ago and Georgia Voll, making her tournament debut, are two exciting additions to the squad.

Australia are a part of Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, alongside South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson.

(ANI)

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