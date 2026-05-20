EFL expels Southampton from Championship play-off final over “unauthorised filming” on multiple opponents

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London : The English Football League (EFL) has expelled Southampton from the 2025/26 Championship playoff final after finding the club guilty of “unauthorised filming” on multiple opponents during the 2025-26 season. The EFL has also hit Southampton with an additional four-point deduction ahead of next term, as per the league’s official statement.

Middlesbrough, who were defeated by Southampton in their playoff semi-final, have been reinstated and will now face Hull City on Saturday for a place in the Premier League.

“An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs after the Club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other Clubs’ training,” the EFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In addition, the Club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table, alongside a reprimand in respect of all the charges. The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 Play-Offs and will proceed to the Play-Off Final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed,” the EFL added.

The EFL said Southampton admitted breaking rules requiring clubs to act in good faith and prohibiting the observation of opponents’ training sessions within 72 hours of a match. The breaches relate to games against Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough between December 2025 and May 2026, EFL said.

“Southampton admitted breaches of Regulations requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026,” the EFL statement reads.

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EFL said Southampton can appeal the commission’s decision under its regulations, and discussions are ongoing to resolve the matter on Wednesday, 20 May. The league added that, depending on the outcome, Saturday’s fixture could still be subject to further changes.

“Southampton has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision in accordance with EFL Regulations and the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May. Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture,” EFL said.

The EFL said it is in discussions with all three clubs regarding the impact of the decision and will provide further updates later. It also added that the commission’s full written reasons will be published in due course.

“The EFL is now in discussion with all three Clubs regarding the implications of today’s decision and will make a further announcement in due course. The Commission’s full written reasons will also be published in due course,” the EFL concluded.

(ANI)

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