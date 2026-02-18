Dube’s all-round show helps India end ICC T20 World Cup group stage unbeaten

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Shivam Dube’s brilliant all-round performance and Varun Chakravarthy’s fine spell helped India to end the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup unbeaten as they registered a 17-run win over a Netherlands at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today.

India bowled out Netherlands for 176 while defending a target of 194. With today’s win, India made it four wins in four matches in the group stage and head into the Super Eight with winning momentum while the Netherlands is now out of the tournament with a win and three losses.

Advertisement

Shivam Dube, who scored 66 off 31 balls and took 2 wickets in his 3 overs by conceding 35 runs, was adjudged the ‘Player Of The Match’ award.

India’s Super 8 match will begin against South Africa on February 22 (Sunday). The second match will be against Zimbabwe on February 26 (Thursday) and the third match will be against West Indies on March 1 (Sunday). All the matches will begin from 7 PM onwards.

Also Read: Pakistan Hockey Captain Criticizes PHF Mismanagement During FIH Pro League Hobart Leg