“Dream come true”: Anthony Gordon secures 5-year deal with Barcelona

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Barcelona: Barcelona have completed the signing of England forward Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on a five-year contract, securing one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attackers as coach Hansi Flick continues to reshape the club’s frontline.

The Catalan giants announced that the 25-year-old winger has signed until 2031 after establishing himself as one of the standout performers in European football during his spell at Newcastle.

According to ESPN, Barcelona agreed to pay an initial fee of EUR70 million, with the deal potentially rising above EUR80 million through performance-related add-ons. The Spanish champions moved swiftly to secure Gordon’s services amid interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Born in Liverpool’s working-class district of Kirkdale, Gordon began his football journey in Liverpool’s academy before crossing the city divide to join Everton at the age of 11. He made his senior debut for Everton as a teenager and went on to become a key figure for the club, helping them avoid relegation before earning a move to Newcastle in January 2023.

At St James’ Park, Gordon flourished into one of the Premier League’s most influential wide players. He finished his first full season with 12 goals and 10 assists, earning Newcastle’s Player of the Season award, and continued to impress with his pace, dribbling ability and relentless work rate.

Speaking at his presentation in Barcelona, Gordon described the transfer as the fulfilment of a childhood ambition.

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“This is the biggest club on the planet,” he said, as per ESPN. “It’s the stuff I dreamed of as a child. It really is a dream come true to be here.”

“I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but like I said, I’m ready for this kind of challenge, ready for that responsibility,” she said.

The England international also revealed he had been learning Spanish in anticipation of one day joining the club.

“I wanted to speak Spanish because, as a kid, I believed I would play for Barca, believe it or not,” Gordon said, adding, “I have a Spanish physio in Newcastle, and we spoke every day, and I told him one day I’ll play for Barca, so I want to learn Spanish.”

Gordon now departs for the FIFA World Cup with England before linking up with Barcelona ahead of the new season, where he is expected to join an attacking unit featuring Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as the club targets domestic and European success.

(ANI)

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