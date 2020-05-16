Doesn’t take religious belief to feel agony of Kashmiris: Afridi

Lahore; Once again, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has raised the Kashmir issue, saying it “does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place.

“Save Kashmir,” Afridi said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the former cricket captain, who has been doing a lot of humanitarian work in his country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said: “The real beauty of Kashmir lies in the valiant spirit of courageous Kashmiris. Shahid Afridi Foundation values their sacrifices and honors their commitment to Pakistan.”

Kashmir, like every other part of India, is currently under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2,600 lives in the country.

This is not the first time that the former Pakistan all-rounder has raised the issue of Kashmir. In fact, he had been involved in a number of Twitter wars over the Kashmir issue with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Last year, he had visited the Line of Control (LoC) to “express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren” following the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution. He had even called for intervention by the UN and the US regarding the same.