Dinesh Mongia appointed as head coach of Odisha cricket team

Cuttack: Former India players Dinesh Mongia and Rumeli Dhar have been appointed as the head coaches of the Odisha senior men’s and women’s teams respectively.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) appointed the duo for the BCCI Domestic Season 2023-24. The Association had received CVs of various candidates for the posts and other support staff after it posted employment advertisements on its website. All the applicants were interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) but Mongia and Dhar were selected as the head coaches of the men’s and women’s teams respectively based on their experience and expertise.

Apart from the head coaches, the following members were selected for various committees:

Senior Men Selection Committee:

Amiya Ray- Chairman

Sourajit Mohapatra-Member

Subit Biswal- Member

Junior Men Selection Committee:

Pravanjan Mullick- Chairman

Niranjan Behera- Member

Subhrajit Sahoo- Member

Women’s Selection Committee:

Rashmita Mohapatra- Chairperson

Sasmita Pattnaik-Member

Madhusmita Mohapatra- Member

Gangotri Behera- Member

Sudhansubala Sahoo- Member

