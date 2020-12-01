Diego Maradona doctor
Diego Maradona’s personal doctor under investigation After Football Legend’s Death

Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona’s personal doctor is under investigation for possible manslaughter after the football legend’s death last week, Argentine prosecutors have said.

Police raided the home and private clinic of Leopoldo Luque on Sunday to determine whether there was negligence on the part of the physician, reports Xinhua news agency.

Maradona died of a heart-attack at his home near Buenos Aires last Wednesday, less than a month after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Prosecutors said the search was ordered by a judge following preliminary investigations, which included evidence from Maradona’s daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana.

“By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque,” a statement from a local prosecutor’s office said.

Argentine state news agency Telam said investigators were trying to establish if Maradona had received 24-hour care from medical staff in the days before his death, one of the conditions of his discharge from hospital on November 12.

On Thursday, Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla called for a probe of the 1986 World Cup winner’s death, citing an alleged delayed response from emergency services.

