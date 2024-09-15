Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra finishes second in javelin final

New Delhi: Ace Indian javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra finished in second position in the Diamond League Final on Saturday behind Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters in the men’s javelin competition in Brussels.

Neeraj missed out on the top spot by just 1cm margin. Anderson Peters hurled the spear to a distance of 87.87m to claim the numero uno position and won the prestigious Diamond trophy.

Meanwhile, Julian Weber of Germany, with his best attempt of 85.97m, finished third. Fourth-placed Adrian Mardare registered a throw of 82.97m. Japanese thrower Genki Rodrick Dean finished fifth with a best throw that barely breached the 80m-mark (80.37m). Ukrainian Arthur Felfner came in sixth with a furthest throw of 79.86m on his penultimate attempt.

The Indian started the competition with a throw of 86.82m. He followed up with a throw of 83.49m. Neeraj hurled the spear to a distance of 87.86m in his third attempt.

Neeraj had won the Lausanne leg in 2022 and 2023 and finished second behind Vadlejch in the winner-takes-all finale in Eugene, USA, last year.