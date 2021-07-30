Dhoni catches fans by surprise with faux-hawk hairstyle, check pics

By WCE 3
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni (File Pic)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni’s hairstyles have made more waves than any other Indian sportsperson’s. The former India and current Chennai Super Kings captain is set to unleash his faux-hawk haircut when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes in the United Arab Emirates in September.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Friday posted a picture of Dhoni with his latest hairstyle on Instagram.

“Legend Dhoni sports a dashing look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend @mahi7781,” wrote Hakim in a message on his twitter handle.

Dhoni is also seen sporting a pointed beard.

No wonder it has become quite a rage on social media.

This is not the first time Dhoni’s hairstyle has caught the social media on fire with many fans posting emoticons of fire.

When he started off, it were his helicopter shots and golden streaks that became synonymous with his name. It was a time when social media wasn’t as big as it is now.

Related News

Dhoni turns 40 but set to remain driving force at CSK

That followed various other styles like straight pressed long hair, dishevelled, crew cut followed by a bald look with which he emerged immediately after winning the 2011 World Cup.

Dhoni then sported the buzz cut, which is slightly different from crew cut.

Then he moved to mohawk and now the faux-hawk which is like a mohawk with a centre ridge of upright hair but with sides either gathered or slicked upwards and not shaved like in mohawk.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AalimHakim
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AalimHakim
Dhoni’s new hairstyle surprise fans
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AalimHakim
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AalimHakim

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

India beat Japan 5-3 to end group stage with a win

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu beats Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi to enter semifinals

State

Tokyo Olympics: Sprinter Dutee Chand misses spot for Semi-Finals

Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Lovlina in semifinals, assures India a medal in boxing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.