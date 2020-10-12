Ishant Sharma

Delhi pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of rest of IPL 2020

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dubai:  Delhi Capitals (DC) pace bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7, the DC said in a statement.

Ishant, 32, featured in just one IPL game this season, against SunRisers Hyderabad on September 29. He, however, failed to get a wicket in the match.

“Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai,” the DC statement said.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 IPL 2020,” it added.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 14 T20 Internationals, and 80 One-day Internationals.

(IANS)

