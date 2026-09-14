Delhi Capitals Bolster Coaching Staff With Chaminda Vaas and Amit Mishra Ahead of IPL 2027

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New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to bring in a new-look coaching setup ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, with former Sri Lanka pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas all set to join the franchise as bowling coach, while former India captain Sourav Ganguly is expected to take charge as head coach, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra will also join the Delhi coaching setup, with the legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh set to be appointed as the team’s batting coach, the report added.

Vaas, Sri Lanka’s most successful fast bowler, finished his international career with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets. The 52-year-old had represented Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons of the IPL from 2008 to 2010 but will now take up a coaching role in the league for the first time.

The left-arm pacer has extensive coaching experience, having worked with the Sri Lanka men’s team across multiple stints between 2012 and 2022. He also served as a fast-bowling consultant and academy mentor with Sri Lanka Cricket, helping develop young pacers.

Vaas began his coaching journey as a consultant with the New Zealand men’s team and also had a stint with Ireland during the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. At the franchise level, he coached NYS Lagos in the 2024 Zim Afro T10 League and served as head coach of Kandy Royals in the Lanka Premier League 2026.

Mishra, meanwhile, will enter IPL coaching for the first time after a successful playing career in the tournament. The 42-year-old leg-spinner featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, according to Cricinfo.

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Mishra, who retired from professional cricket last September, is among the leading wicket-takers in IPL history with 174 wickets from 162 matches. He also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the tournament, having taken three during his IPL career.

The coaching changes come after an agreement between Delhi Capitals’ co-owners GMR Sports India Pvt Ltd and JSW Sports, under which franchise operations will be managed by each owner in alternating two-year cycles.

GMR had appointed former India batter Venugopal Rao as director of cricket, Hemang Badani as head coach and Munaf Patel as bowling coach for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the Cricinfo report said.

Vaas and Mishra have reportedly already begun their roles and are currently working with Delhi Capitals’ academy players in Delhi. The franchise is yet to officially announce the complete coaching staff for the 2027 IPL season.

(ANI)