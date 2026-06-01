Defending champions NECO Master Blaster ready to begin VPL 2026 campaign with balanced squad and fearless approach

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Nagpur: Defending champions NECO Master Blaster are set to begin their Vidarbha Premier League (VPL) 2026 campaign with confidence and momentum as they prepare to take on Pagariya Strikers in the opening match of the tournament on June 1 at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha.

After lifting the title in the inaugural edition, NECO Master Blaster enter the second season with a strong blend of experienced performers and exciting young talent. Led by wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, the team will look to build on last year’s success and continue playing the fearless brand of cricket that helped them emerge as champions, according to a press release.

The squad boasts a balanced combination of batting depth, all-round options and a versatile bowling attack. Alongside captain Jitesh Sharma, players such as Harsh Dubey, Adhyayan Daga, Aryan Meshram, Shanmesh Deshmukh and Ananmay Jayaswal are expected to play key roles throughout the tournament.

Mentor Abhishek Chourasia believes the team’s balance and positive dressing-room environment remain its biggest strengths heading into the new season. The franchise has focused on creating a pressure-free atmosphere where players can express themselves and enjoy their cricket while maintaining a winning mindset.

NECO Master Blaster will open their campaign against Pagariya Strikers before taking on Bharat Rangers (June 4), Orange Tigers (June 5), India Warriors (June 6) and Nagpur Heroz (June 8) in the league stage. With every team eager to dethrone the defending champions, NECO Master Blaster will be aiming to make an early statement and continue their winning momentum.

Adding to the excitement ahead of VPL 2026, NECO Master Blaster recently unveiled their new jersey along with a power-packed team anthem, in the presence of Prashant Vaidya, Chairman of the Vidarbha Premier League, who extended his best wishes to the players for the upcoming campaign.

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The team will also take the field this season under its inspiring tagline, ‘Jazba Jeet Ka’, embodying the hunger, determination and belief that drives the defending champions.

With a title-winning core, talented youngsters and a fearless approach, NECO Master Blaster will once again be among the teams to watch as VPL 2026 gets underway.

Squad

NECO Master Blaster (Men): Jitesh Sharma (Captain), Adhyayan Daga, Aryan Meshram, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Ananmay Jayaswal, Vedant Dighade, Vaibhav Chandekar, Abhishek Gupta, Shantanu Rajput, Dipesh Parwani, Harsh Dubey, Avinash Jadhav, Arya Durugkar, Gaurav Dhoble, Gaurav Farde, Kush Khandelwal.

(ANI)

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