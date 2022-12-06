Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar this month. The trophy will be disclosed before the World Cup final on December 18, according to the reports.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress is expected to soon fly to Qatar in order to participate in the event. She will be the first actor to receive such an honour at the world’s most-watched sporting event.

The actress is expected to unveil the World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film ‘Pathaan’, which is slated to release on January 25 next year.

