Dean Elgar announces retirement from professional cricket

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New Delhi: South Africa’s well known player Dean Elgar has announced his retirement from professional cricket after the ongoing season concludes.

The 39-year-old cricketer says that he has taken this decision keeping in mind that this is the right time to step out as he is not going to age back and is getting older. He said he now wants to give time to his kids and wife and live the moments with his quickly growing up family.

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“It’s been a great journey so far. It’s not done yet, but at the end of the season, I will be retiring. I was fortunate enough to represent my country for twelve years and then the responsibility of captaining the South Africa team – that’s one of the proudest moments of my career”

As chances for South Africa became rare, Elgar retired from international cricket and joined Essex. He has been a perfect replacement for Alastair Cook there for the last three years.

Also Read: Pakistan seamer Aiman Anwer announces retirement from international cricket