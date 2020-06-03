Deadline for National Sports Awards extended till June 22

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the National Sports Awards till June 22.

Besides, the ministry has also allowed the sportspersons to file their nomination either by self application considering the difficulties faced by them in “getting the recommendation of the prescribed authorities/persons due to country-wide lockdown on account of COVID-19 pandemic.”

June 3, Wednesday, was to be the last day of completing the nomination process but this has now been extended along with the relaxation in the process.

“…it has been decided, with the approval of the central competant authority, to do away with the condition of submitting the applications only with the recommendations of the authorities/persons prescribed in the award scheme,” the ministry said in a circular.

“Therefore, the sportspersons eligible with the award guidelines are now permitted to self-apply without the recommendations of the authorities/persons. Accordingly, the part of the form requiring the recommendation of the prescribed authorities/persons may be left blank,” it added.

The nomination process, which usually starts in April, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was for only this time that the ministry has asked for nominations to be sent via e-mail in view of the coronavirus situation.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rani Rampal, Manika Batra, Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan among others have been recommended till now this year for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, country’s highest sporting honour. Last year, it was won jointly by paralympian Deepa Malik and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

The Arjuna Award is the second-highest sporting honour while the Dronacharya Award is for excellence in coaching. The Dhyan Chand Award honours lifetime contributions.

The National Sports Awards are given away every year on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day.