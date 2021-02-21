Daruvala finishes third in Asian F3 Championship

By IANS
jehan daruvala wins asian f3 championship
Pic Credit : IANS

Abu Dhabi: India’s Jehan Daruvala finished third in the Asian F3 Championship as Mumbai Falcons ended their debut season in international racing on a high note with both their drivers finishing on the podium at the Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

The team grabbed a total of three podiums during the last weekend of the five-round F3 championship. The Falcons missed the second place by a mere two points, riding on an impressive nine podium finishes through the championship.

Daruvala earlier briefly led the championship standings after round 2. However, a difficult round 4 in which he scored points in just one race led to his title challenge slipping away. Daruvala’s third place on the standings, however, earns the Formula 1 hopeful 12 Super Licence points.

Kush Maini, who has had a tough season as opposed to Daruvala, started Race 1 in the fourth position while Jehan started in sixth.

Kush had a rousing start and drove a flawless race to earn his maiden podium in the championship. He took advantage of a retirement ahead of him to move into the third position and hold on to it till the end. He completed the two remaining races in eighth places.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

22nd State Archery Championship: KISS Tops With 14 Medals

Sports

Clinical Djokovic clinches 9th Australian Open crown

Sports

Tendulkar Congratulates Yadav, Tewatia, Kishan On India Call-Up

Sports

India men’s hockey team to travel to Europe on Sunday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.