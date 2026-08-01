CWG 2026: Sakshi, Priya Win Boxing Gold; Unnati Bags Judo Bronze

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Glasgow: India bagged three more medals on Day 10 in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday as boxers Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas clinched gold medals, while judoka Unnati Sharma settled for bronze to further swell the country’s medal tally.

With the three medals, India’s overall haul rose to 33 medals, comprising 10 gold, 15 silver and eight bronze.

Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a composed display to outclass England’s Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision and claim the women’s 51kg gold medal, according to ESPN.

The Indian remained in control throughout the contest, effectively blocking her opponent’s attacks while landing sharp counter-punches, particularly with her right hand. White attempted to force her way back into the bout in the closing stages, but Sakshi remained unfazed before sealing victory with a unanimous verdict.

The triumph completed a remarkable year for Sakshi, who dropped down a weight category to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and famously defeated two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen during the national selection trials.

Earlier this year, she became the first Indian woman to win gold at the World Boxing Cup after defeating USA’s Yoseline Perez in Astana and also won gold at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in Czechia. She is also a former World Junior champion and a two-time World Youth champion.

Her victory also secured India’s third boxing gold medal of the Games after the earlier triumphs of Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria, helping Indian boxing equal its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance with three gold medals–a feat previously achieved at New Delhi 2010, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

However, India’s boxing contingent was not done yet.

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Priya Ghanghas added another gold by edging Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh via a 4-1 split decision in the women’s 60kg final.

The title bout remained closely fought throughout, with both boxers exchanging heavy punches in a tense final round. Despite showing signs of fatigue, Priya continued to press forward and landed enough telling blows to convince four of the five judges, sparking celebrations among the Indian supporters inside the arena.

Priya’s road to the title included a stirring comeback victory over Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell in the quarter-finals after losing the opening round, followed by a dominant 5-0 win over England’s Lucy Kings-Wheatley in the semi-finals before overcoming the Canadian in the gold-medal bout.

The victory made Priya India’s fourth boxing gold medallist of the Glasgow Games, surpassing the country’s previous best tally of three gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games boxing competition.

In judo, Unnati Sharma claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 63kg category after producing a superb Ippon victory over South Africa’s Skye Knoester in the bronze-medal contest.

Unnati required just 1 minute and 7 seconds to finish the contest, executing a perfectly timed leg hook that sent her opponent onto her back for a clean Ippon–the highest possible score in judo.

The victory added another medal to India’s successful judo campaign, following the two gold medals and one silver secured by the contingent earlier in the competition.

(ANI)