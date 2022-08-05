CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik win gold for India

By WCE 3
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik

Birmingham: Former Asian and Commonwealth Games winner Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik clinched gold in their respective categories in the ongoing CWG here on Friday.

Bajrang Punia established his superiority in the men’s freestyle 65kg division, winning the gold medal at Birmingham 2022 by beating Lachlan McNeil of Canada 9-2 in the final.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Punia, who won gold medal four years ago in Gold Coast, came out with aggressive intentions and did not allow his young Canadian opponent much chances, forcing two takedowns in the first period itself to go 4-0 up.

Likewise, Sakshi Malik clinched in the Women’s Freestyle 62Kg by defeating Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in the final.

The 29-year-old defeated England’s Kelsey Barnes 10-0 via technical superiority in the quarter-final and then beat Cameroon’s Berthe Emilienne Etane Ngolle 10-0 via technical superiority in the semi-final.

