CSK star Ayush Mhatre to miss remaining IPL 2026 fixtures due to hamstring injury

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Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) have been dealt a massive blow as explosive batter and U19 World Cup-winning skipper Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the ongoing edition due to a hamstring injury.

A statement released by CSK said, “Official Announcement: Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.”

“Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,” added the statement.

Mhatre has been CSK’s top run-getter this season, with 201 runs in six innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87, including two fifties and a best score of 73.

Since his signing with the franchise as an injury replacement for the skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad last season, Mhatre’s rise has been one of the highlights for an inconsistent CSK unit, having made 441 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 183.45, with three fifties.

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So far, CSK has won only two out of their six IPL 2026 fixtures, losing their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs, sitting at eighth spot in the points table.

The absence of Mhatre leaves a massive hole in the top-order, with the Indian opening pair of Sanju Samson and skipper Gaikwad yet to find consistency. Also, superstar wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has not returned from his calf strain either.

Earlier, the franchise saw their left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed being ruled out due to injury, too. The five-time champions have battled injury concerns all season so far, with Dewald Brevis, the explosive South African batter, missing the start of the tournament due to injury as well, but has returned now.

CSK will next play arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on April 23.

(ANI)