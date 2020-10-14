Cristiano Ronaldo covid
File Photo: IANS

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19, withdraws from Portugal squad

By IANS

Lisbon: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from the national team, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.

The news comes two days after Ronaldo took part in Portugal’s previous Nations League game against France.

Related News

Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for coronavirus

Wrestler Deepak Punia now stable, advised home quarantine,…

Six hockey players including Manpreet Singh cured of corona,…

PCB conducts third round of COVID-19 test, all outcomes on…

The FPF said in a statement, which it has released on its website, that the Juventus forward was asymptomatic and in isolation.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to [coach] Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol,” said the FPF.

The match against Sweden is set to be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, the home ground of Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting CP.

You might also like
Sports

CSK end run of defeats, beat SRH by 20 runs

Sports

IPL 2020, Match 29: Rayudu, Watson push CSK to 167/6 wkts vs SRH

State

Odisha to sponsor national rugby teams for next 3 years

Sports

Odisha Govt signs agreement with Rugby India to sponsor national teams

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.