Cristiano Ronaldo conquers Saudi Arabia, wins maiden Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr after 4-1 win vs Damac

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Riyadh: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has finally conquered Saudi Arabia after he guided Al Nassr to their 11th Saudi Pro League (SPL) title after scoring twice in a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on Friday night, securing the superstar’s first league crown in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in January 2023.

Al Nassr clinched the title on the final matchday of the season, finishing ahead of arch-rivals Al Hilal. The triumph also marked the club’s first league title since Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane also found the net in the title-winning clash, while former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea forward João Felix featured alongside Ronaldo in the Jorge Jesus-coached side.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now scored more than 100 goals for Al Nassr across three seasons in Saudi Arabia, continuing his remarkable scoring record after leaving Manchester United during his second spell at the English club.

With the latest success, Ronaldo added another major trophy to his illustrious career and completed domestic league title triumphs across Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League title becomes Ronaldo’s second trophy with Al Nassr following the club’s Arab Club Champions Cup triumph in 2023, where they defeated rivals Al Hilal 2-1 in the final. Ronaldo scored twice in that final as well, helping Al Nassr secure the regional title. However, this is not a FIFA-sanctioned title.

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Ronaldo added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career after winning the Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr, further extending his legacy across world football.

Having already conquered England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Europe, the legendary footballer has now added success in the Middle East to his glittering career.

Ronaldo’s incredible trophy cabinet includes five UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups, three Premier League titles, two La Liga crowns, two Serie A titles, the UEFA European Championship with Portugal, and two UEFA Nations League trophies.

The great footballer has also won domestic cups and super cups across multiple countries, along with the Arab Club Champions Cup in Saudi Arabia. Individually, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has claimed four European Golden Shoes and remains football’s all-time leading goal scorer with 973 career goals, cementing his place among the greatest players in the history of the sport.

The 41-year-old forward is also set to represent Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will mark his sixth appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

(ANI)

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