Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record, gathers 1 million subscribers within 90 minutes of joining YouTube

Iconic Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record on YouTube by gathering the fastest one million subscribers. The footballer gathered a million subscribers within just 90 minutes of joining YouTube. He joined the video-sharing application on Wednesday.

Not only that, the footballer’s channel now has over 14.2 million subscribers within just a day of launch. He announced about starting his own YouTube channel via his social media accounts where he has a massive following.

It is worth mentioning here that Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.

He took to his social media handle and shared a video of him making the announcement of the channel with a caption that read, “The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”

Notably, the greatest footballer of all time is currently playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He recently featured in the Euro 2024. The star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo broke down after Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal in the King’s Cup final on May 31. Notably, Al-Hilal won 5-4 on penalties to finish the league and register a cup double. The match ended at 1-1 in regular time, following which a penalty shoot-out was done.

The five-time Champions League winner joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after the fallout with Manchester United and went on to completely revolutionize the league. His arrival acted as a stamp of approval for many big names in Europe which saw players in the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr, and Riyad Mahrez make the switch to the Gulf region.