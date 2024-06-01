Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after losing to Al-Hilal in Saudi Cup final, Watch

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo broke down after Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal in the King’s Cup final on May 31. Notably, Al-Hilal won 5-4 on penalties to finish the league and register a cup double. The match ended at 1-1 in regular time, following which penalty shoot-out was done.

Following the loss, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen tearing up as he laid onto the turf and cried inconsolably as the coaching staff and teammates surrounded him. However, he set a new league record with 35 goals to achieve plenty of accolades in his very first full Saudi Pro League season. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing performance, Al-Nassr couldn’t win the title yet again.

With a Brace in his last game of the season, Cristiano’s goal tally for the season reached 35 breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah’s tally of 34 in 2019.

Following the record-breaking night, he took to social media to express his feelings in a statement posted on ‘X’. “I don’t follow the records, the records follow me,” read the post by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Al-Nassr finished the season in second place behind rivals Al-Hilal who had an exemplary season not having lost a single game through the 34-game season.

Ronaldo’s goal scoring abilities are second to none but the Portuguese forward also relied on his playmaking abilities in the season and finished third in the league for most assists with 11 to his name.

The five-time Champions League winner joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after the fallout with Manchester United and went on to completely revolutionise the league. His arrival acted as a stamp of approval for many big names in Europe which saw players in the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr & Riyad Mahrez make the switch to the Gulf region.