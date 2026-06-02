Cristiano Ronaldo begins his “World Mission” as Portgual team trains ahead of FIFA WC opener

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Houston: Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for the “World Mission” as he started training with the squad ahead of his side’s FIFA World Cup campaign opener on Tuesday.

The official handle of the Portugal team posted a picture of his team’s training session, with the players posing together with smiles on their faces.

Cristiano also posted a picture captioned, “The World Mission Begins!”

In a bid for his maiden World Cup title, the only title which is left to win for him, the 41-year-old will be making a record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup appearance this year, having made his tournament debut back in 2004.

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Portugal will start their campaign against DR Congo on June 17, before playing Uzbekistan on June 23, and their last group stage game will be against Colombia on June 27.

Recently, Ronaldo finally conquered Saudi Arabia after he guided Al Nassr to their 11th Saudi Pro League (SPL) title after scoring twice in a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on Friday night, securing the superstar’s first league crown in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in January 2023.

(ANI)

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