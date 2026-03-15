Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, wife Vanshika spotted at Jolly Grant Airport

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Dehradun: Newlyweds, Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and wife Vanshika spotted at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun today after their wedding ceremony that was held yesterday in Mussoorie.

Kuldeep Yadav’s mother also joined the newly married couple to the airport as the depart for their home in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha got married yesterday in Mussoorie and will be holding a reception party in Lucknow on March 17.

The couples are reportedly said to be childhood friends and have made a decision to turn long-term friendship into lifelong commitment. Vanshika lives just few kilometres away from the cricketer’s residence in Kanpur.

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Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Newly-married couple, Indian cricket team’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his wife Vanshika arrive at Jolly Grant Airport. Kuldeep Yadav’s mother is also with them. pic.twitter.com/bvzv6YNOx4 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026