Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok officially married

Mumbai: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok chose each other as their forerver in a grand style wedding in Mumbai today morning.

The wedding was attended by high-profile cricketers and actors along with industrialists, administrators and political leaders. Jay Shah, the ICC Chairman also showed up in their wedding venue to bless the newlyweds.

It is being said that the functions began earlier this week and is likely to be continued for few more days. Haldi and sangeet ceremonies reportedly took place on March 3 and 4. Arjun and Saaniya had grown up around the same people and environment. Their parents knew each other since years.

The couple got engaged in August 13, 2025 at the Ghai residence in Mumbai. It was only attended by family and a handful of close friends. This news was confirmed by Arjun’s father, the great Sachin Tendulkar on reddit.

Arjun has been playing domestic cricket for Mumbai and Assam and has also played IPL for the Mumbai Indians team. While her wife, Saaniya Chandhok has been working hard to establish herself into the world of entrepreneurship and build her name on her own capabilities.