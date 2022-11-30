Cricket: Cuttack-A wins Kalahandi Cup Championship

Cuttack: The Cuttack A team came out victorious in the Kalahandi Cup Champions 2020-23 after winning against Bhubaneswar-A team today at Cuttack in Odisha.

As per reports, the final match of Kalahandi Cup Championship Inter-District Cricket tournament that featured senior men was organised at the Bidanasi ground in Cuttack today. As many as 37 teams from different districts of the State participated in the championship.

There are 740 players total in this competition, and 85 officials have been assigned to oversee it. Every safety precaution has been taken to protect the security of the competitors, authorities, and organisers, and the competition is conducted in accordance with the Government of Odisha’s regulations.