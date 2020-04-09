Sydney: The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended. Those in position of strength have come together to help the needy in these trying times and IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad are the latest to have donated in the fight against COVID-19 and that saw skipper David Warner praise the outfit.

Taking to Twitter, Warner wrote: “Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures. #COVID19 #CoronaUpdate.”

To this, Warner replied: “How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers.”

Warner had earlier shaved his head in support of those working on the frontline for COVID-19. “Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??” Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of the dashing left-hander trimming his hair in time-lapse mode.

The Australia opener has been constantly interacting with fans on social media as the world is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. And with the fate of this year’s IPL hanging in balance — even though it was set to start from March 29 — Warner took to Instagram to show fans a shoot from last year where he is wielding the bat like a sword just as Ravindra Jadeja does after scoring a fifty.

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video and wrote: “Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I’ve got @royalnavghan covered for the sword?”

Warner’s teammate Steve Smith on Tuesday said that he was hoping that the IPL is played out at some stage this year rather than getting cancelled due to the pandemic.