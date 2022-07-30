Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins first medal for India

Birmingham: India has received its first medal in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Twenty-one-year-old Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar confirmed his position for silver medal for India in men’s category of 55kg in Weightlifting event.

Sanket successfully lifted a total weight of 248kg in Snatch and Clean & jerk categories by snatching second position, to open India’s medal tallies.

Acceding to reports, Sanket lifted a total weight of 113kg in the first round (Snatch). Then in the second round (clean and jerk) he lifted a weight of 135kg.

It is to be noted that, Sanket is a resident of Sangli area of Maharashtra. Sanket has a profound interest in the sport of weightlifting. He is a student of History in Kolhapur Shivaji University.

He participated in India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games in 2020, and he came out as Champion in both the events.

Sanket also holds a national record of lifting a total weight of 244kg in men’s 55kg category.

Reportedly, Sankent’s father owns a betel shop in Sangli area and Sanket wants his father to have some rest.

Recently Sanket said, ‘If I manage to win a gold medal, then I’ll help my father as he is working very hard for me. I want to keep him happy’ he added.