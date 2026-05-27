Club Tijuana expresses “great pride” in serving as Iran’s training base for FIFA World Cup 2026

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Tijuana: Club Tijuana, a local football club based in the Mexican city of Tijuana, expressed “great pride” at hosting Iran’s national football team during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 after the side shifted its training base from the United States to Mexico amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Iran’s team will now stay in Tijuana, near the US border, while continuing to play its FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the United States during the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

In an official statement on X, Club Tijuana said it was proud that the Iran national football team will have Tijuana as their base camp for the FIFA World Cup 2026, describing the city as welcoming, hospitable and passionate about sports.

“We have been notified with great pride by FIFA that Tijuana will play a part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, serving as the base camp for the Iranian National Team. Tijuana is a city with open doors–friendly and hospitable; a city that embraces the world through its culture, its people, and its passion for sports,” the translation of the club’s statement reads.

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Club Tijuana said that the Mexican state of Baja California and the city of Tijuana are ready to welcome the world during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and showcase the region’s culture, hospitality and growing international reputation both on and off the football pitch.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup will also come alive in Baja California, and we are ready to welcome the world, share the essence of our border region, and demonstrate why Tijuana stands today as an international benchmark–both on and off the pitch,” the statement reads further.

Despite the relocation, Iran will still play all three of their group-stage matches in the United States. The Asian side will face New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15, Belgium on June 21 at the same venue, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

(ANI)

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