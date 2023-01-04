Christiano Ronaldo trains with Al-Nassr FC after passing medical tests

Portugese footballer Christiano Ronaldo has passed the required medical tests for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr football club. He posted pictures of himself on social media stating that his fitness tests were completed.

Ronaldo put out a photo on his Instagram story with a smile and thumbs up on the treadmill with nodes attached to him monitoring his output. The text in the picture said that the tests were done.

Earlier on Tuesday Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented as an Al Nassr player in a glittering opening ceremony before the Saudi’s club’s thousands of fans at the Mrsool Park Stadium.

After the official unveiling, Ronaldo said in a press conference that he is ‘feeling very good and very proud to make this big decision’ and insisted his work is done and has played in the ‘most important club in Europe and is ready for a new challenge’.

He also added that he wanted to ‘show and develop the new and young generation in Saudi Arabia as well as the woman’s game’. Ronaldo revealed his family are happy about his decision to move and have supported him. ‘The welcome is amazing and I’m really proud,’ the former Manchester United player said.

Ronaldo said that he wants to change the mentality of the new genaration and had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, US and Portugal who tried to sign him, but he had given his word to Al-Nassr. He wants to help many different points and the Al-Nassr’s woman’s team. He wants to change the perspective of many people, he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr_fc)