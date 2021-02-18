Chris Morris Becomes IPL’s Highest Ever Paid Player With Rs.16.25 cr

Chennai: South Africa’s Chris Morris on Thursday fetched the highest ever bid of Rs 16.25 crore in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked the pace-bowling all-rounder at a player auction after intense competition from Punjab Kings. Morris’s base price was Rs.75 lakh.

The previous all-time record was held by Yuvraj Singh who was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. And the highest ever bid for a foreigner was Rs.15.5 crore for which Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins last year.

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore after intense bidding with Chennai Super Kings. Maxwell’s base price was Rs 2 crore.

Maxwell was earlier released by Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab), who had bought him for Rs 10.75 crore for the 2020 edition.

Australian batsman Steve Smith (base price: Rs 2 crore) was picked for Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hassan went for Rs 3.2 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Moeen Ali went to CSK for Rs 7 crore.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube went to RR for 4.4 crore.

(With IANS Inputs)