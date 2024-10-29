Chinese fan cycles 13,000 km to meet Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia: Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese football sensation has a devoted global following. His fans go to great lengths for a glimpse of their beloved idol. Recently a fan from china did something extraordinary to meet that the topic is now on everyone’s lips.

Reportedly, a 24-year-old Chinese fan named Gong, traveled 13,000 km for 6 months and 20days from China to Saudi Arabia on a bike to meet his role model Cristiano Ronaldo. Gong started his journey from his home on March 18, and arrived at the Al Nassr Football Club on October 20. Gong cycled through several countries while traveling. He crossed Kazakhstan, Georgia, Iran, and Qatar, before reaching Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. Later Ronaldo’s team learned about the fans extraordinary efforts to meet his idol. They arranged a meeting outside the Al Nassr Football Club.

Ronaldo appreciated Gong’s love and dedication. He signed on Gong’s no. 7 Al Nassr jersey, shook hands and hugged him. He also posed for pictures with him. Gong got emotional after seeing his idol in own eyes.

According to the South China Morning Post, Gong faced several challenges to make the journey successful. He struggled with language barrier, difference in food culture, and physical health issues. He used to get exhausted after cycling continuously. Gong travelled around 13,000 kilometres on his bike. He carried few essentials like two 60,000mAh power banks, a tent, cooking utensils, and few cloths. He survived on bread where foods used to be expensive.

In August he reached Armenia and fell ill with high fever. He was admitted to the local hospital after getting collapsed on the road side and got better after few days of treatment. After reaching Riyadh on October 10 he found out that, Ronaldo was in Europe at the time. He waited several days to meet him. He met Ronaldo while he was playing Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match by the help of the Al Nassr FC staff.

Upon asking, Gong said that the experience made him more mature and patient. The journey helped him create new friendships.

A photo of the heartwarming moment has been shared by a Cristiano Ronaldo fan club on Instagram.

See the post here: