China showcases future of humoid robots, to host World Robot Games

Advertisement

New Delhi: Humanoid robots in China are past showing off cool, and admittedly interesting, tricks such as dancing, backflips and running marathons. Proving that they can perform real, economic task has becomes their next test.

More than 300 businesses are on show with more than 2,000 robotic goods and there will also be over 150 new product launches on display at the Beijing based World Robot Conference.

Chinese tech companies are testing humanoid robots in Chinese factories, hotels, distribution centers, and homes.

In addition, many of the country’s service and industrial robots have begun to work together on assembly lines, moving packages around, delivering items to hotels, and completing warehouse operations.

Advertisement

The big bottleneck, though, is price. Humandroid robots typically cost from about 42 lakhs to 71 lakhs, and that’s too high for them to replace people in huge numbers.

“For industrial applications, people will use them on a mass basis when they can reliably do a certain set of tasks at a price that makes economic sense,” they say.

Consequently the industry should emphasize work-rate and commercial viability rather than ‘flashy’ exhibitions, over more pragmatic aspects like reliability and profitability.

Having secured its position as leader of world market for humanoid robots, commercial realization of this technology can serve as a useful bar against which to measure the success of Chinese robot development.