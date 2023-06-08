Chess Trainers’ Seminar conducted at KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: Jerry Douglas Nash, the Chairman FIDE Chess in Education Commission, conducted a Chess Trainers’ Seminar at Viswananthan Anand International Chess hall of KIIT University.

For the first time, KIIT & KISS Deemed to be University organised the Chess trainer’s Seminar. Nash addressed all the coaches, players, Arbiters and District representatives and Affiliated Units of Odisha. Almost 100 representatives participated in this mega seminar.

The seminar included a mix of lecturer, technical session and case studies through Interaction with the participant and practical training.

Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS attended the seminar as the Chief Guest. G.C Mohapatra, the President All Odisha Chess Association (AOCA), Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, the Joint Secretary of All-India Chess Federation (AICF) and Sekhar Chandra Sahoo, the International Master (IM), who is the Tournament Director, were present during the seminar.