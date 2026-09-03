CM Vijay announces Chennai as emerging World Class Olympic city

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Chennai: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay announced in State assembly under Rule 110 on September 3, that world class Tamil Nadu Olympics City would soon be setup in Chennai.

The Olympics City to be developed by Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority would comprise sports arenas with International standards, updated sports gears, dedicated High Performance Training Centre, Sports Science and Sports Medicine centers.

This will help the athletes to get effective training and medical science use.

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These efforts are made by the state so that Tamil Nadu can produce medal winning athletes in state and world level.

CM also announced creation of a dedicated Motor Sports City in TN for racing training where facilities to facilitate and host Formula races would be established.