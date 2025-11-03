Charles Coste, world’s oldest Olympic champion, passes away at 101

Advertisement

New Delhi: The world’s oldest Olympic champion, cyclist Charles Coste, died at the age of 101.

An Olympic champion as a part of the team pursuit cycling event back in London Olympics 1948, he carried the Olympic torch as the penultimate torchbearer at the opening ceremony of the last year’s Paris Olympics.

As per Olympics.com, Coste died on Thursday, October 31. Coste was alongside Serge Blusson, Fernand Decanali, and Pierre Adam when France won the Olympic gold in men’s team pursuit event in 1948.

He had been the oldest living Olympic champion, since Hungary gymnast Agnes Keleti died on January 2025.

Coste was born on February 8, 1924 in Ollioules, in the Var region and quickly found a passion in sport and cycling. He became the French national pursuit champion in 1947 and won the Olympic gold an year later as the leader of Team France, outclassing Great Britain at their home turf in the semi-finals and then Italy in the final.

The five-time Judo champion in Olympics, Teddy Riner, who had received the Olympic torch from Coste, said on social media as quoted by Olympics.com, “Charles Coste has left us. I had the immense honour of receiving the Olympic flame from him at the Paris 2024 Games. That moment symbolised the passion and transmission that drove him. Charles Coste represented commitment, respect, and love for sport in all its forms. His career commands admiration and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

