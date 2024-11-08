Champions Trophy 2025: Team India not to travel to Pakistan, confirms BCCI

By Sudeshna Panda
champions trophy 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The BCCI confirmed on Friday that team India shall not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had released the draft dates for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will begin from 19 February to 9 March. The draft indicated that India-Pakistan match will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 1, 2025.

However, new reports have suggested that the Indian men’s cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. The decision has been finalized today and announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Since 2008, team India has not travelled to Pakistan and met only once for a bilateral series on 2012–13. Though India was supposed to travel to Pakistan in 2023 for Asia Cup, the tournament took place in a hybrid mode moved, with India’s matches, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka.

Also Read: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Pakistan match to be held in Lahore? Decision pending
You might also like

Rauf, Ayub shine as Pakistan crush Australia by 9 wickets in 2nd ODI to level series

Young Brigade in focus as India take on South Africa in T20I series

MI announces retention list ahead of WPL 2025; Harmanpreet, Nat-Sciver, Hayley,…

Shreyas Iyer smashes double century against Odisha in Ranji Trophy