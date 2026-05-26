Centre notifies rules for National Sports Board, Tribunal under Sports Governance Act

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New Delhi: The Union Government has notified the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026 and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules, 2026 under the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, paving the way for a new regulatory and dispute resolution framework in Indian sports.

The newly notified rules aim to strengthen governance standards among National Sports Bodies and provide an independent mechanism for resolving sports-related disputes in a faster and more cost-effective manner, according to a release by the Sports Ministry.

According to the rules, the National Sports Board will function as the central authority for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards.

The Board will comprise a Chairperson and two Members, who will be appointed by the Central Government from a panel recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026.

The rules also define the composition of the Board, tenure of the Chairperson and Members, salary, allowances and other service conditions, besides outlining the powers and functions of the body.

In another major reform measure, the government has also operationalised the National Sports Tribunal through a separate set of rules notified under the Act.

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The National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules, 2026 lay down provisions related to the appointment, re-appointment, tenure, salary and service conditions of the Tribunal’s Chairperson and Members.

The Tribunal has been envisioned as a dedicated adjudicatory body for sports-related disputes in the country and is expected to significantly reduce reliance on civil courts in matters involving sports governance and administration.

The rules also introduce techno-legal measures for digital implementation. A dedicated online portal will be notified by the Central Government for filing disputes, notices, responses, documents and clarifications. The portal will also facilitate virtual hearings, communication from the Tribunal and publication and maintenance of records related to proceedings and orders.

The Tribunal is expected to provide a single-window mechanism for quicker, simpler and more accessible resolution of disputes while reducing multiplicity of litigation in the sports sector.

(ANI)