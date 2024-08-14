CAS dismisses wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against UWW, IOC

New Delhi: The Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reportedly dismissed Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against UWW and IOC.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), news Agency ANI informed in an X post today evening.

It is to be noted that the wrestler lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified for being overweight in the morning weigh-in on Wednesday last week following her stupendous performance on last week’s Tuesday when she stunned the hitherto unbeaten Yui Susaki of Japan in her first bout.

Vinesh made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics. But her redemption story following a disappointing performance in the Tokyo Olympics ended in heartbreak as she was disqualified from the competition after she was found overweight in the second weigh-in on the morning of the final.

The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large.

The marginal discrepancy of 100 gm and the resultant consequences have a profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh’s career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation.

“The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator,” said Usha in her statement.

“The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes’ well-being,” the IOA statement said.

“In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh’s case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times,” it said.

“We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public,” said the IOA.