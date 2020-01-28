Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli (Photo: IANS)

‘Captain’ Kohli on verge of yet another milestone

By IANS

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has been breaking numerous records in the recent past and the run-machine is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Kohli is just 25 runs away from surpassing former skipper M.S. Dhoni in the list of highest run-getters as captain in T20Is.

Kohli is currently at the fourth spot behind Dhoni (1,112), New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1148) and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

Related News

ISL: Manuel Onwu joins Odisha FC on loan

‘Legend’ Dhoni missed a lot by TEam India…

Odisha gears up for first-ever Khelo India University Games

India favourites against Australia in U-19 WC quarters

If Kohli manages to accumulate 25 runs in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, the 31-year-old will become the leading run-scorer as captain in the shortest format of the game.

He is also one fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is and is currently tied with du Plessis and Williamson with eight such knocks.

India hammered the Black Caps by seven wickets in the second T20I match in Auckland on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

You might also like
Sports

ISL: Manuel Onwu joins Odisha FC on loan

Sports

‘Legend’ Dhoni missed a lot by TEam India reveals Chahal

State

Odisha gears up for first-ever Khelo India University Games

Sports

India favourites against Australia in U-19 WC quarters

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.