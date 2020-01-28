‘Captain’ Kohli on verge of yet another milestone

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has been breaking numerous records in the recent past and the run-machine is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Kohli is just 25 runs away from surpassing former skipper M.S. Dhoni in the list of highest run-getters as captain in T20Is.

Kohli is currently at the fourth spot behind Dhoni (1,112), New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1148) and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

If Kohli manages to accumulate 25 runs in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, the 31-year-old will become the leading run-scorer as captain in the shortest format of the game.

He is also one fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is and is currently tied with du Plessis and Williamson with eight such knocks.

India hammered the Black Caps by seven wickets in the second T20I match in Auckland on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match rubber.